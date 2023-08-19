Football season is right around the corner, but that doesn't stop Arkansas head basketball coach Eric Musselman from conducting the social media hype train for his team. Razorback fans are eager to see how the transfers and freshmen will interact with a returning core of Davonte Davis, Trevon Brazile, Joseph Pinion, Jalen Graham and Makhi Mitchell. Musselman has you covered. Over the last few weeks, the Razorback head coach has posted clips of new and returning players in practice. Today, HawgBeat takes a look at highlights from El Ellis, Khalif Battle, Jalen Graham, Baye Fall, Layden Blocker, Davonte Davis, Jeremiah Davenport, Joseph Pinion and Denijay Harris.

Davonte Davis

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01yRGV2b0J1Y2tl dHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1yRGV2b0J1Y2tldHM8L2E+IHdp dGggYSBjb3VwbGUgb2YgZmluaXNoZXMgaW5zaWRlIHRoZSBwYWludCDwn5Kq 8J+PvCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vT0VjWWxxRXhETyI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL09FY1lscUV4RE88L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRXJpYyBNdXNz ZWxtYW4gKEBFcmljUE11c3NlbG1hbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9FcmljUE11c3NlbG1hbi9zdGF0dXMvMTY5MTU0MDQ1NjM2NDk2 NTg4OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTUsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

To start us off, we have senior guard "Devo" Davis. This highlight showcases what‘s made the 6-foot-4 guard so special throughout his career. Davis' ability to drive to the left side of the court and finish in traffic has been a staple of his offensive game. The 2022 SEC All-Defensive Team member played in 35 games last season while averaging 10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assist per game. Davis shot an impressive 41.2% from three in his final 21 games. In the Sweet 16 against Kansas, Davis put the team on his back with 25 points and eight rebounds to help upset the No. 1 seed Jayhawks.

El Ellis

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2VsZWxsaXMzP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBlbGVsbGlzMzwvYT4gd2l0aCB0aGUgY3Jh ZnR5IGZpbmlzaCBhbmQgdGhlIHB1bGwgdXAganVtcGVyIPCfkYAgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0ZneGRYczJsUjUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9G Z3hkWHMybFI1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVyaWMgTXVzc2VsbWFuIChARXJp Y1BNdXNzZWxtYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRXJp Y1BNdXNzZWxtYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE2OTIyMzMzOTY5MzQ2MTA5OTA/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDE3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

From one experienced guard to another, Lousiville transfer guard El Ellis brings a scoring punch to the Razorbacks. In this clip, we see Ellis finishing in a crowded paint and nailing a mid-range jumper. The physicality and quick-pullup ability may remind some Razorback fans of former Arkansas All-American JD Notae. While Ellis' defense may not be on par with Notae's, he brings a similar offensive output that should make a big impact in the SEC. Last season with the Cardinals, the senior guard averaged 17.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 41% from the field and 31.9% from three. In a four-game stretch against Miami, Virginia, Clemson and Duke, Ellis averaged 25.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game while shooting 55.4% from the field and 48% from three.

Khalif Battle

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2toYWxpZmJhdHRs ZTI0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBraGFsaWZiYXR0bGUyNDwvYT4g d2l0aCBhIDMgYmFsbCBpbiB0aGUgY29ybmVyIG9mZiBhIEJMT0Ig8J+UpSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTHNVRnlrVGZxNSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0xzVUZ5a1RmcTU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRXJpYyBNdXNzZWxtYW4g KEBFcmljUE11c3NlbG1hbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9FcmljUE11c3NlbG1hbi9zdGF0dXMvMTY5MTE1Nzg2OTQ0ODUzNjA2ND9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Arkansas fans wanted one glaring issue fixed during the offseason, and that was three point shooting. Enter, Khalif Battle. The senior guard can be seen splashing a difficult falling-away three point shot in the clip above. The 6-foot-5 scoring machine averaged 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 35% from three on 220 attempts for the Temple Owls in 2022. Battle also adds an elite free-throw shooter to the Razorbacks' roster. He shot 89.8% on 108 attempts last season. Whether he's starting or coming off the bench as sixth-man, Battle adds offensive versatility and a pure shooting stroke to a team in desperate need in 2023.

Jalen Graham

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2phbGVuZ3JhaGFt bTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGphbGVuZ3JhaGFtbTU8L2E+IHdp dGggdGhlIHNwaW4gbW92ZSBhbmQgdGhlIGR1bmsg8J+RgPCfkqrwn4+8IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9LR0RNaURySTZnIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vS0dETWlEckk2ZzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFcmljIE11c3NlbG1hbiAo QEVyaWNQTXVzc2VsbWFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0VyaWNQTXVzc2VsbWFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNjkyNTg5NzAwOTI4NjM5MzkxP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxOCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The guards on the Arkansas roster may be the deepest overall group, but that doesn't mean the post is void of talent. Returning senior forward Jalen Graham flashes his elite offensive paint-work in the clip above. The former Second Team All-PAC 12 member and Arizona State transfer averaged 5.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game for Arkansas last season. Though not consistent, Graham had stretches of dominance on the offensive end throughout the season. His season-high point total came against Florida, when the 6-foot-10 forward scored 26 points on an efficient 12-of-15 shooting in 27 minutes of play. With another offseason of defensive improvement under his belt, Graham should be expected to make a big jump in his final season in Fayetteville.

Layden Blocker

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xheWdvZ2V0aXQy P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBMYXlnb2dldGl0MjwvYT4gd2l0aCBh IGxpdHRsZSBiaXQgb2YgZXZlcnl0aGluZyDwn5GAIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby95NzE4R25ISmVKIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20veTcxOEduSEpl SjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFcmljIE11c3NlbG1hbiAoQEVyaWNQTXVzc2Vs bWFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VyaWNQTXVzc2Vs bWFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNjkwNDM5MzYzODQxMTEwMDE2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Despite his No. 24 overall national ranking according to Rivals, some are still underestimating the game of freshman point guard Layden Blocker going into the 2023 season. If the clips above are any indication, Blocker will have no issue competing in the SEC. The 6-foot-3 guard showcases crafty finishing touch around the rim and a high-effort defensive tenacity not present in most players at his age. With natural ball-handling ability, Blocker should receive heavy playing time to start the season with the possibility of pushing for a starting role if he can become consistent.

Baye Fall

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZUJheWVGYWxs MjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRoZUJheWVGYWxsMjE8L2E+IHdp dGggdGhlIGxvYiBhbmQgYWxzbyBwcm90ZWN0aW5nIHRoZSByaW0g8J+roSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZXl3clJZd2h3UCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2V5d3JSWXdod1A8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRXJpYyBNdXNzZWxtYW4g KEBFcmljUE11c3NlbG1hbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9FcmljUE11c3NlbG1hbi9zdGF0dXMvMTY5MDc4NjEwMzIxOTg0NzE2OD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Another freshman, Baye Fall is an athletic, shot blocking forward with high lob-threat potential. In the first highlight, the 6-foot-11 post was able to keep up with Ellis and stuff his layup attempt. On the second, Washington transfer guard Keyon Menifield found him for an easy put back. Though a bit raw offensively, an offseaon to pack on much-needed weight will do wonders for Fall's development. Look for the Dakar, Senegal, native to be used situationally in 2023 with the possibility of more minutes as the season goes on.

Denijay Harris

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05pX2pheXl5P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBOaV9qYXl5eTwvYT4gd2l0aCB0aGUgc3Ry b25nIGZpbmlzaCDwn5Kq8J+PvCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vb0xW bks0NmtpYiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29MVm5LNDZraWI8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgRXJpYyBNdXNzZWxtYW4gKEBFcmljUE11c3NlbG1hbikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FcmljUE11c3NlbG1hbi9zdGF0dXMv MTY5MTg5NTg4MDg5MzMwNTI5ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1 c3QgMTYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

One of the final offseason additions made by Musselman and his staff, Harris brings experienced depth and work ethic to the wing position for the Razorbacks. The 6-foot-6 junior can be seen using some paint touch to score over Davenport in the clip above. With the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, Harris averaged 8.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game while shooting 56.5% from the field.

Joseph Pinion

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pvc2VwaHBpbmlv bjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGpvc2VwaHBpbmlvbjI8L2E+IHdp dGggdGhlIDMgYmFsbCBhbmQgdGhlIHdvbGYgY3V0IGZyb20gdGhlIGNvcm5l ciBmb3IgYSBkdW5rIPCfkYAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0NVYVBw SGc5dHYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DVWFQcEhnOXR2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEVyaWMgTXVzc2VsbWFuIChARXJpY1BNdXNzZWxtYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRXJpY1BNdXNzZWxtYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE2 OTAwODExMDc3OTcwMDAxOTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0 IDExLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The three point specialist from Morrilton can be seen draining a three pointer and taking advantage of increased floor spacing in the highlight above. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 2.4 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game while knocking down 44.7% of his field goal shots and 38.2% of his three pointers last season with the Razorbacks. With a slew of guards added to the roster, playing time may be tough to come by for the sophomore. If he can continue shooting lights out and working on his defense, Pinion could push for some minutes at the back end of the rotation in 2023.

Jeremiah Davenport

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0oyNERhdmVucG9y dD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASjI0RGF2ZW5wb3J0PC9hPiBrbm9j a2luZyBkb3duIHNvbWUgY2F0Y2ggYW5kIHNob290IDPigJlzIPCflKUgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0FldjBZNWpwVHAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9BZXYwWTVqcFRwPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVyaWMgTXVzc2VsbWFuIChA RXJpY1BNdXNzZWxtYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v RXJpY1BNdXNzZWxtYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE2ODk2OTcxNjY2MTUzNTUzOTI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDEwLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=