News More News
ago basketball Edit

Musselman shares Arkansas basketball practice clips

Arkansas basketball head coach Eric Musselman.
Arkansas basketball head coach Eric Musselman. (Nelson Chenault - USA Today)
Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor

Football season is right around the corner, but that doesn't stop Arkansas head basketball coach Eric Musselman from conducting the social media hype train for his team.

Razorback fans are eager to see how the transfers and freshmen will interact with a returning core of Davonte Davis, Trevon Brazile, Joseph Pinion, Jalen Graham and Makhi Mitchell.

Musselman has you covered. Over the last few weeks, the Razorback head coach has posted clips of new and returning players in practice.

Today, HawgBeat takes a look at highlights from El Ellis, Khalif Battle, Jalen Graham, Baye Fall, Layden Blocker, Davonte Davis, Jeremiah Davenport, Joseph Pinion and Denijay Harris.

Davonte Davis

To start us off, we have senior guard "Devo" Davis. This highlight showcases what‘s made the 6-foot-4 guard so special throughout his career. Davis' ability to drive to the left side of the court and finish in traffic has been a staple of his offensive game.

The 2022 SEC All-Defensive Team member played in 35 games last season while averaging 10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assist per game. Davis shot an impressive 41.2% from three in his final 21 games.

In the Sweet 16 against Kansas, Davis put the team on his back with 25 points and eight rebounds to help upset the No. 1 seed Jayhawks.

El Ellis

From one experienced guard to another, Lousiville transfer guard El Ellis brings a scoring punch to the Razorbacks. In this clip, we see Ellis finishing in a crowded paint and nailing a mid-range jumper.

The physicality and quick-pullup ability may remind some Razorback fans of former Arkansas All-American JD Notae. While Ellis' defense may not be on par with Notae's, he brings a similar offensive output that should make a big impact in the SEC.

Last season with the Cardinals, the senior guard averaged 17.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 41% from the field and 31.9% from three. In a four-game stretch against Miami, Virginia, Clemson and Duke, Ellis averaged 25.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game while shooting 55.4% from the field and 48% from three.

Khalif Battle

Arkansas fans wanted one glaring issue fixed during the offseason, and that was three point shooting. Enter, Khalif Battle. The senior guard can be seen splashing a difficult falling-away three point shot in the clip above.

The 6-foot-5 scoring machine averaged 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 35% from three on 220 attempts for the Temple Owls in 2022. Battle also adds an elite free-throw shooter to the Razorbacks' roster. He shot 89.8% on 108 attempts last season.

Whether he's starting or coming off the bench as sixth-man, Battle adds offensive versatility and a pure shooting stroke to a team in desperate need in 2023.

Jalen Graham

The guards on the Arkansas roster may be the deepest overall group, but that doesn't mean the post is void of talent. Returning senior forward Jalen Graham flashes his elite offensive paint-work in the clip above.

The former Second Team All-PAC 12 member and Arizona State transfer averaged 5.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game for Arkansas last season. Though not consistent, Graham had stretches of dominance on the offensive end throughout the season. His season-high point total came against Florida, when the 6-foot-10 forward scored 26 points on an efficient 12-of-15 shooting in 27 minutes of play.

With another offseason of defensive improvement under his belt, Graham should be expected to make a big jump in his final season in Fayetteville.

Layden Blocker

Despite his No. 24 overall national ranking according to Rivals, some are still underestimating the game of freshman point guard Layden Blocker going into the 2023 season. If the clips above are any indication, Blocker will have no issue competing in the SEC.

The 6-foot-3 guard showcases crafty finishing touch around the rim and a high-effort defensive tenacity not present in most players at his age. With natural ball-handling ability, Blocker should receive heavy playing time to start the season with the possibility of pushing for a starting role if he can become consistent.

Baye Fall

Another freshman, Baye Fall is an athletic, shot blocking forward with high lob-threat potential. In the first highlight, the 6-foot-11 post was able to keep up with Ellis and stuff his layup attempt. On the second, Washington transfer guard Keyon Menifield found him for an easy put back.

Though a bit raw offensively, an offseaon to pack on much-needed weight will do wonders for Fall's development. Look for the Dakar, Senegal, native to be used situationally in 2023 with the possibility of more minutes as the season goes on.

Denijay Harris

One of the final offseason additions made by Musselman and his staff, Harris brings experienced depth and work ethic to the wing position for the Razorbacks. The 6-foot-6 junior can be seen using some paint touch to score over Davenport in the clip above.

With the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, Harris averaged 8.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game while shooting 56.5% from the field.

Joseph Pinion

The three point specialist from Morrilton can be seen draining a three pointer and taking advantage of increased floor spacing in the highlight above.

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 2.4 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game while knocking down 44.7% of his field goal shots and 38.2% of his three pointers last season with the Razorbacks.

With a slew of guards added to the roster, playing time may be tough to come by for the sophomore. If he can continue shooting lights out and working on his defense, Pinion could push for some minutes at the back end of the rotation in 2023.

Jeremiah Davenport

Experienced? Check. Lengthy-forward? Check. Knockdown three-point shooter? Check. Davenport marks all the boxes for Musselman and can be seen hitting some back-breaking catch and shoot three's in the clip above.

The Cincinnati transfer averaged 9.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists last season for the Bearcats. In his career, Davenport has made 205-of-590 three point shots (34.7%) and 145-of-185 free throws (78.4%).

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}