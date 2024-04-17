Names to watch for Arkansas after Day 1 of spring transfer portal
The spring transfer portal window is officially open, and Arkansas is hot on the recruiting trail for some potential roster additions.
Head coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks are in need of help at defensive tackle, offensive line, wide receiver, linebacker and running back, which is evident through who the coaching staff seems to be prioritizing so far. Don't rule out possible additions at quarterback or kicker, either.
As things currently stand, Arkansas has 78 scholarship players on its roster. That leaves seven open spots for possible offseason additions to reach the 85 maximum limit. Underclassmen have until April 30 to enter the transfer portal, but that date is extended until May 1 for upperclassmen.
HawgBeat takes a look at some players with notable interest in the Hogs or vice versa after day one of the spring transfer portal window:
CJ West - Defensive Tackle, Kent State
Measurables: 6'2", 315 lbs.
2023-24 stats: 40 total tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, two sacks, forced fumble
PFF Grades: 468 snaps, 85.9 DEF, 84.5 RDEF, 46.1 TACK, 79.9 PRSH
Intel: West is the first transfer player of the spring to pick up an offer from the Razorbacks. He's also been offered by programs like Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Colorado, Kansas State, Miami, LSU and others.
With interior defensive linemen at a premium, West is viewed as one of the top options available at the moment. West actually played against Arkansas in Week 2 of the 2023-24 season. In that game, he graded out with a season-low 45.6 defensive grade according to Pro Football Focus.
Despite that, he still finished the season with a remarkable stat line and PFF grade with an excellent pass-rush ability.
