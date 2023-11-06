Gary Parrish, CBS Sports

“Very impressive. I’ll keep it simple: I think he’s one of the best coaches in college basketball and I think what he’s been able to do, first at Nevada and then at Arkansas, there’s a lot of evidence to support that claim.

"Arkansas was one of the biggest brands in the sport under Nolan Richardson. I mean, this was a program that went to multiple Final Fours and won a national championship. Then, did not go to the Sweet Sixteen since the mid-90s until Muss took them there a couple of years ago. Of course, he’s now been in three straight Sweet Sixteens and two of the past three Elite Eights.

"I always believed that somebody would be able to bring Arkansas back operating at this level consistently. I didn’t know who it would be, but when Eric got the job, I assumed it would be him. He’s really knocked it out of the park.

"In this ever-changing era of college athletics, where you have to adapt to NIL, you have to adapt to the one-time transfer waiver, he has got a unique ability to build a brand new basketball team basically every year. He did it at Nevada, he’s now doing it at Arkansas, and I don’t have any doubt that he’s going to be in the NCAA Tournament again this year. In fact, I’ve got Arkansas projected to win the SEC. I’ve got a real high opinion of Muss. I think he’s terrific.”