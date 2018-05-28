FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas will be playing in Baum Stadium the next two weeks as long as it keeps winning.

The Razorbacks were given a No. 5 national seed and will host Southern Miss, Dallas Baptist and Oral Roberts this weekend in their regional, the NCAA announced Monday.

The Greenville (S.C.) Regional, hosted by No. 12 seed East Carolina, is paired with the Fayetteville Regional and also features South Carolina, Ohio State and UNC-Wilmington. Those two regional winners will face each other in the super regionals, a best-of-three series with a spot in the College World Series on the line.

Friday's games begin at 2 p.m. with Arkansas taking on Oral Roberts. The Southern Miss-Dallas Baptist game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Both games will be streamed on ESPN3.com and the WatchESPN app.

Southern Miss, the No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional, is coming off a 43-16 season and Conference USA regular-season and tournament championships. Potential first round pick Nick Sandlin is the Golden Eagles' ace, while Luke Reynolds and Matt Wallner are hitting .400 and .358, respectively, and have a combined 31 home runs.

If they play Arkansas, it will be the first matchup between the two schools since the mid-1990s. The Razorbacks won two of three games in both series, one at home and one on the road, in 1994 and 1995.

Dallas Baptist, the No. 3 seed in the Fayetteville Regional, got in as an at-large bid after finishing runner up in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and a 40-19 record. Senior Devlin Granberg leads the Patriots with a .426 average and 65 RBIs.

The last time Arkansas and Dallas Baptist played was in 2005, with the Razorbacks sweeping a two-game series in Texas. Arkansas pitching coach Wes Johnson was an assistant for the Patriots from 2012-2015.

Oral Roberts, the No. 4 seed in the Fayetteville Regional, went 38-18 this season and won The Summit League's regular-season and conference tournament titles led by two-time conference player of the year Noah Cummings.

The Golden Eagles are no stranger to playing the Razorbacks in the postseason, as they have met eight times. Arkansas has won six of those games, including twice in last year's Fayetteville Regional.

Entire NCAA Tournament Field

Gainesville (Fla.) Regional

(1) Florida

Jacksonville

Florida Atlantic

Columbia

Palo Alto (Calif.) Regional

(2) Stanford

Baylor

Cal State-Fullerton

Wright State

Corvallis (Ore.) Regional

(3) Oregon State

LSU

San Diego State

Northwestern State

Oxford (Miss.) Regional

(4) Ole Miss

Tennessee Tech

Missouri State

St. Louis

Fayetteville (Ark.) Regional

(5) Arkansas

Southern Miss

Dallas Baptist

Oral Roberts

Chapel Hill (N.C.) Regional

(6) North Carolina

Purdue

Houston

North Carolina A&T

Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional

(7) Florida State

Mississippi State

Oklahoma

Samford

Athens (Ga.) Regional

(8) Georgia

Duke

Troy

Campbell

Lubbock (Texas) Regional

(9) Texas Tech

Louisville

Kent State

New Mexico State

Clemson (S.C.) Regional

(10) Clemson

Vanderbilt

St. John's

Morehead State

DeLand (Fla.) Regional

(11) Stetson

South Florida

Oklahoma State

Hartford

Greenville (N.C.) Regional

(12) East Carolina

South Carolina

Ohio State

UNC-Wilmington

Austin (Texas) Regional

(13) Texas

Indiana

Texas A&M

Texas Southern

Minneapolis (Minn.) Regional

(14) Minnesota

UCLA

Gonzaga

Canisius

Conway (S.C.) Regional

(15) Coastal Carolina

UConn

Washington

LIU Brooklyn

Raleigh (N.C) Regional

(16) North Carolina State

Army

Northeastern

Auburn