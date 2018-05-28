NCAA reveals bracket, Hogs earn top-8 seed
FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas will be playing in Baum Stadium the next two weeks as long as it keeps winning.
The Razorbacks were given a No. 5 national seed and will host Southern Miss, Dallas Baptist and Oral Roberts this weekend in their regional, the NCAA announced Monday.
The Greenville (S.C.) Regional, hosted by No. 12 seed East Carolina, is paired with the Fayetteville Regional and also features South Carolina, Ohio State and UNC-Wilmington. Those two regional winners will face each other in the super regionals, a best-of-three series with a spot in the College World Series on the line.
Friday's games begin at 2 p.m. with Arkansas taking on Oral Roberts. The Southern Miss-Dallas Baptist game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Both games will be streamed on ESPN3.com and the WatchESPN app.
Southern Miss, the No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional, is coming off a 43-16 season and Conference USA regular-season and tournament championships. Potential first round pick Nick Sandlin is the Golden Eagles' ace, while Luke Reynolds and Matt Wallner are hitting .400 and .358, respectively, and have a combined 31 home runs.
If they play Arkansas, it will be the first matchup between the two schools since the mid-1990s. The Razorbacks won two of three games in both series, one at home and one on the road, in 1994 and 1995.
Dallas Baptist, the No. 3 seed in the Fayetteville Regional, got in as an at-large bid after finishing runner up in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and a 40-19 record. Senior Devlin Granberg leads the Patriots with a .426 average and 65 RBIs.
The last time Arkansas and Dallas Baptist played was in 2005, with the Razorbacks sweeping a two-game series in Texas. Arkansas pitching coach Wes Johnson was an assistant for the Patriots from 2012-2015.
Oral Roberts, the No. 4 seed in the Fayetteville Regional, went 38-18 this season and won The Summit League's regular-season and conference tournament titles led by two-time conference player of the year Noah Cummings.
The Golden Eagles are no stranger to playing the Razorbacks in the postseason, as they have met eight times. Arkansas has won six of those games, including twice in last year's Fayetteville Regional.
Entire NCAA Tournament Field
Gainesville (Fla.) Regional
(1) Florida
Jacksonville
Florida Atlantic
Columbia
Palo Alto (Calif.) Regional
(2) Stanford
Baylor
Cal State-Fullerton
Wright State
Corvallis (Ore.) Regional
(3) Oregon State
LSU
San Diego State
Northwestern State
Oxford (Miss.) Regional
(4) Ole Miss
Tennessee Tech
Missouri State
St. Louis
Fayetteville (Ark.) Regional
(5) Arkansas
Southern Miss
Dallas Baptist
Oral Roberts
Chapel Hill (N.C.) Regional
(6) North Carolina
Purdue
Houston
North Carolina A&T
Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional
(7) Florida State
Mississippi State
Oklahoma
Samford
Athens (Ga.) Regional
(8) Georgia
Duke
Troy
Campbell
Lubbock (Texas) Regional
(9) Texas Tech
Louisville
Kent State
New Mexico State
Clemson (S.C.) Regional
(10) Clemson
Vanderbilt
St. John's
Morehead State
DeLand (Fla.) Regional
(11) Stetson
South Florida
Oklahoma State
Hartford
Greenville (N.C.) Regional
(12) East Carolina
South Carolina
Ohio State
UNC-Wilmington
Austin (Texas) Regional
(13) Texas
Indiana
Texas A&M
Texas Southern
Minneapolis (Minn.) Regional
(14) Minnesota
UCLA
Gonzaga
Canisius
Conway (S.C.) Regional
(15) Coastal Carolina
UConn
Washington
LIU Brooklyn
Raleigh (N.C) Regional
(16) North Carolina State
Army
Northeastern
Auburn