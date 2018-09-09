FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A new coaching staff was patrolling the sideline, but those watching from the stands or at home Saturday night probably had the same feeling as the last five years.

Arkansas jumped out to an 18-point lead over Colorado State midway through the third quarter, only to see that lead evaporate and lose 34-27 on a touchdown with eight seconds remaining.

“The longer you let teams like that hang around, especially on the road, it just becomes harder and harder,” head coach Chad Morris said. “Their guys got some momentum and they got some confidence.”

It was a familiar spot for the Razorbacks when T.J. Hammonds took a flip pass from Cole Kelley 64 yards down the sideline for a touchdown. It was their second score a little more than a minute of game time, sandwiched around a fumble recovery by its defense.

With Kelley under center – replacing a struggling Ty Storey – the offense seemed to be humming, complimenting a defense that had kept the Rams’ explosive offense out of the end zone. Following a three-and-out, Deon Stewart returned a punt 45 yards to give Arkansas good field position and a chance to throw a knockout blow.

Instead, Jordan Jones was ruled out of bounds on what would have been a 28-yard touchdown reception, a pre-snap penalty pushed them back five yards, Chase Harrell dropped a pass and then Connor Limpert missed a 48-yard field goal. That was when the tide shifted, Morris said.

“We had them playing on the ropes and I think we definitely had the upper hand and did not feel like they were moving the football effectively and efficiently,” Morris said. “It just seemed like after the missed field goal and our inability to capitalize off the punt – they went on drives of 70, 96, 60 and 59 on their last four drives – we were unable to answer offensively.”

From that point on, nothing went Arkansas’ way. The Rams needed just seven plays to score their first touchdown of the game.

Facing a fourth-and-1 at midfield to start the fourth quarter, the Razorbacks opted to punt it back to Colorado State despite averaging six yards per carry at the time.

“Obviously looking back on it, you almost wish I would have went for it on fourth down, but I thought our defense was playing well,” Morris said. “(We were) actually back-and-forth on the headsets and talking to our defensive staff.

“One thing I didn’t want to do, because they had created some momentum, I didn’t want to give them a shorter field and allow that momentum to stay with them, so I thought we could pin them deep.”

Sure enough, Reid Bauer’s 42-yard punt and a penalty pinned the Rams at their own 4. It didn’t matter, though, as they drove nearly the length of the field on nine plays, and it snowballed from there.

The Razorbacks were outgained 195-16 in the fourth quarter alone. Cornerback Ryan Pulley blamed the defense’s collapse on missed assignments and mental mistakes, and not fatigue or the high altitude. Kelley echoed the same sentiments on the offensive side of the ball.

“They didn’t do anything that we didn’t know they were going to do. We beat ourselves today. Colorado State did not beat us. We beat ourselves today.”

Considering the Razorbacks’ history under Bret Bielema over the last five years, in which they lost several games in heartbreaking fashion, they didn’t get overconfident at any point, Kelley said. They also kept mentioning in the Hawaii game, which Colorado State lost but not without a massive comeback attempt.

Because of that, there was a different feeling on the sideline during the collapse and there is still hope in the locker room moving forward.

“It didn’t feel the same as last year to me,” Kelley said. “I know it probably looked that way. This is still the second game we’ve played with this staff. Yeah it’s practice and stuff, but games are different. We’re still kind of finding our rhythm.”

Agim said: “Ryan Pulley was running and shouting up and down the sideline like, ‘Let’s get it. Let’s go. It’s time for us to make a play.’ It was never like, ‘Oh man, here we go again.’”

The significance of the loss at the hands of a Group of Five opponent, like those to Toledo and ULM, was not lost on the Razorbacks after the game.

“We’re an SEC team playing a Mountain West team,” running back T.J. Hammonds said. “I’m not saying that matters, but we had more expectations.”

Despite such a disappointing result in just his second game on the job, Morris remained positive that things would improve and wouldn’t spin out of control following similar losses in recent years.

“I think those guys over there are going to rally and continue to build,” Morris said. “What’s happened in the past has happened in the past. This is a totally new season and new group of guys and we’ve got to come together.

We just have to learn how to finish and continue to play hard in all areas. There’s plenty of things that we’ve got to work on and continue to work on to get better and we will. These guys, this coaching staff will pull together and we’ll definitely get this thing going.”