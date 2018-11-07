NEXT 3 UP: Arkansas Prospects Who Could Commit Next
Arkansas landed the 23rd commit in the 2019 recruiting class, 3-star OT Dylan Rathcke, but they still have roughly six more spots to fill. Here's a look at who the next three commits for the Hogs could be:
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news