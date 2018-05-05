Senior left guard Hjalte Froholdt came in at No. 45 on Chad Reuter's first look at the top 150 college football players to watch in 2018 .

A year after producing the top drafted center in Frank Ragnow, Arkansas could have another interior lineman picked high in the 2019 NFL Draft, according to NFL.com.

"Scouts are going to like what they see from Froholdt when they turn on his tape. He's mobile, strong and tough, not unlike former teammate and 2018 first-round pick Frank Ragnow. He'll likely be the top interior O-line prospect in the 2019 class."

A former four-star defensive tackle out of the IMG Academy in Florida, Froholdt converted to the other side of the ball before the 2016 season and has started all 15 games since then at left guard.

The Denmark native had some initial struggles, but evolved into one of the best interior offensive linemen in the country last year. Pro Football Focus gave him an 85.6 grade for 2017, earning a spot on their All-SEC first team. He was also a third-team All-SEC selection by Phil Steele.

With the departure of Ragnow, Froholdt is expected to not only be the Razorbacks' best offensive lineman in 2018, but also be a leader on the offense.

His teammates selected him as a leader for the stretch lines during spring practice and it wouldn't be surprising if he is a team captain.