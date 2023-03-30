The 6-foot-5, 185 pound North Little Rock High School product played 17 total games for the Razorbacks this past season. He averaged 12.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game as a Hog.

"This year has been an incredible journey, and I am grateful for all the love and support I have received from my hometown and all the Hog fans," Smith said in a tweet. "I want to express my gratitude to my coach, Muss, and the entire coaching staff, who believed in my abilities and allowed me the chance to play for Arkansas.

"To my teammates, who have been with me through the highs and lows of this season, thank you for your support and camaraderie. I wish you all the best in your future endeavors, and I love you, brothers 4L (for life). To my family and loved ones, especially my mother, father, brother and sister, I'm so grateful for your unwavering support and sacrifice. That said, I am excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft."

A McDonald's All-American and the No. 1 overall guard in the 2022 class on Rivals, Smith's season was hampered by a lingering right knee injury that kept him out for multiple extended periods.

He did showcase why he was the No. 2 overall player in the 2022 class on Rivals with a few games, such as a 26-point performance against Georgia on Feb. 21 and a 24-point outing against Alabama on Feb. 25.

Smith's postseason was a struggle, as he scored just 17 total points across Arkansas' three games in the NCAA Tournament. He was 6-of-23 from the field and had just three rebounds across the three outings.

While he struggled in the postseason, Smith is still being mocked as a lottery pick. A recent mock draft from Bleacher Report has Smith going No. 6 overall to Indiana Pacers, The Ringer has him at No. 10 overall to Toronto Raptors and NBADraft.Net lists him going No. 5 overall to Orlando Magic.

Smith is the first Razorback to announce his future intentions, but more announcements are expected in the coming days.