Nikki's Notes: How College Coaches Evaluate Recruits
Thought I'd give everyone a little insight into what exactly coaches look for when they're watching film and meeting recruits.
There's a lot of talented kids out there but there are certain factors that coaches look for that separate the good from the great.
1) DO THEY LOVE FOOTBALL
2) MATURITY
3) TOUGHNESS
4) IQ - Football and otherwise
5) ATTITUDE
6) EFFORT
When looking at film, here's a check list of some things they (and analysts) look for:
QB - Arm strength, accuracy, release, speed, poise in the pocket, good decision making
WR - Hands, speed, route running, yards after the catch, burst speed, elusiveness, blocking ability (never forget blocking ability), ability to adjust to the ball in the air
RB - Speed, power, burst, feet, vision, yards after contact, catching ability
TE - Hands, quickness, toughness, blocking ability, athleticism, power
OL - Strength, power, technique, footwork, quickness off the line, toughness
LB - Point of contact, pass coverage, tackling, effort, taking the best angle to the tackle, speed, strength
CB/S - Ball judgement, hands, tackling, INT/PBU production, speed, effort
DT/DE - Quickness off the line of scrimmage, power, lateral movement, pass rush production, tackling, toughness, disengaging the offensive line, effort