Thought I'd give everyone a little insight into what exactly coaches look for when they're watching film and meeting recruits.

There's a lot of talented kids out there but there are certain factors that coaches look for that separate the good from the great.

1) DO THEY LOVE FOOTBALL

2) MATURITY

3) TOUGHNESS

4) IQ - Football and otherwise

5) ATTITUDE

6) EFFORT

When looking at film, here's a check list of some things they (and analysts) look for:

QB - Arm strength, accuracy, release, speed, poise in the pocket, good decision making

WR - Hands, speed, route running, yards after the catch, burst speed, elusiveness, blocking ability (never forget blocking ability), ability to adjust to the ball in the air

RB - Speed, power, burst, feet, vision, yards after contact, catching ability

TE - Hands, quickness, toughness, blocking ability, athleticism, power

OL - Strength, power, technique, footwork, quickness off the line, toughness

LB - Point of contact, pass coverage, tackling, effort, taking the best angle to the tackle, speed, strength

CB/S - Ball judgement, hands, tackling, INT/PBU production, speed, effort

DT/DE - Quickness off the line of scrimmage, power, lateral movement, pass rush production, tackling, toughness, disengaging the offensive line, effort