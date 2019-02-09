Nikki's Razorback Recruiting Notebook: February 9, 2019
It was a HUGE week for Razorback recruiting with the signing of the final members of the 2019 class, the first 2020 commit and several new offers. Catch up on everything you might've missed:
BIGGEST HEADLINES
- Arkansas got a huge first commitment for the 2020 class, 3-star Georgia wide receiver Ze'Vian Capers. READ
- We took a look at the Hogs' first commits from the past 15 classes to see if they've followed through on their commitment until Signing Day, and take a look at how they performed at the next level. READ
- We broke down what options Chad Morris has with his remaining four scholarships for the 2019 class. Will he roll them over, give them to walk-ons, or dip into the transfer portal again? READ
- On of the top defensive backs in the Dallas area gave an update on his top programs and included the Hogs. READ
- The Razorbacks were the first to offer Little Elm DB Ryan Watts, and his recruitment has exploded ever since. READ
- Despite having between the no. 20 ranking before, the 2019 class is still the best Arkansas has ever signed. READ
- Read all about the Hogs new motto and hashtag for the 2020 class. #DiamondGangXX READ
- You can read about all 25 new Arkansas Razorbacks here. READ
- Get to know all 25 new Hogs a little bit better with these superlatives and nicknames. READ
IN OTHER NEWS...
- Justin Stepp was named on of Rivals Top 25 Recruiters of the Year for his recruitment of four 4-star 2019 wide receivers. READ
- The Hogs were the no. 1 most improved team in recruiting in 2019, jumping 41 spots in the rankings to no. 20. READ
- Chad Morris gave us an update on the health of 2019 signees Jalen Catalon and Treylon Burks who both suffered ACL tears in 2018. READ
- One of the last 2019 PWO targets has set his commitment timeline. READ
NEW OFFERS:
ICYMI:
Read the Closer Look series to learn all you need to know about the Hogs top 2020 recruits:
-2020 DEFENSIVE TACKLES (Feb. 5 update)
-2020 TIGHT ENDS (Feb. 5 update)
-2020 RIVALS250 WIDE RECEIVERS (Jan. 31 update)
-2020 RUNNING BACKS (Jan. 28 update)
-2020 OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (Jan. 23 update)
-2020 DEFENSIVE ENDS (Jan. 21 update)
-2020 LINEBACKERS (Jan. 9 update)
-2020 QUARTERBACKS (Jan. 2 update)
-2020 DEFENSIVE BACKS (Nov. 15 update)
