It's a busy time for Razorback recruiting with the 2019 class wrapping up and 2020 recruiting in full swing, check out the latest and everything you might've missed:

- Seven Razorback targets took their official visits this past weekend, we caught up with all but one of them.

- Two more 2020 targets cut the Hogs into their lists of favorites this week. READ

- The Razorbacks secured the commitment of a critical addition for the 2019 class, a true stud at safety, Rivals250 4-star Jalen Catalon. READ

- After Catalon's commitment, we took a closer look at how the Razorbacks could finish the 2019 class with 7 prospects left to sign their NLIs. READ

- Feeling regretful to start his last semester of high school, one Arkansas signee decided to just say screw it and enrolled early, getting to campus last Friday. READ

- We took a look at the position rankings for the 2019 signees and commits. READ

- Catch up on the latest in the recruitments for more than 50 2020 prospects:

- ArkansasVarsity reporter Luke Matheson caught up with high school coaches in the Natural State to see who else in the 2020 class might get offers from the Hogs. READ