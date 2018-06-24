Nikki's Razorback Recruiting Notebook: June 24, 2018
In this week's Razorback Recruiting Notebook, I take a look at all the big recruiting news of the past week to make sure you didn't miss a thing.
TOP HEADLINES
- We caught up with several highly recruited wide receivers from the Boot, including 4-star WR Jacobi Bellazin who says the Hogs have secured a place in his early top 3.
- One of the best, and smartest, offensive tackles out of Texas in the 2020 class Logan Parr updated us on his recruitment and his brief swing through Fayetteville.
- Shane Illingworth, a baller out of California and one of the Razorbacks' few 2020 QB offerees, said he's happy, but not content, with his recruitment so far and says he'll be back on the Hill as it gets closer to decision-making time.
- The Rivals recruiting analysts were grinding and getting updates from several HawgBeat Big Board members this week:
- National recruiting analyst Greg Powers watched tons of tape from 2020 athletes all over Arkansas and narrowed down his early top 15 players to know including Razorback QB offer Jacolby Criswell.
- It was 2020 Rivals Rankings Week and Powers highlighted all the Arkansas targets to know in the new Rivals250, which includes 59 Hog offers.
- The No.5-ranked player in the state of Arkansas is cutting his Top 5 and will include the Hogs, he caught us up on where things stand as he nears an end-of-summer commitment.
TOP5️⃣‼️ @coachbpratt @BVille_West_FB @RivalsJohnson pic.twitter.com/DUXZuGWa0X— JJack¹ (@jadon_jackson1) June 24, 2018
NEW OFFERS
It is the dead period. Coaches are on vacation. No new offers this week!
IN OTHER NEWS...
- Arkansas' top CB target Bobby Wolfe resurfaced and made a lot of noise when he retweeted one of the Hog coach's tweets Friday night.
- Several Razorback targets are nearing commitment dates, check out the HawgBeat commitment calendar.
- HawgBeat started a list of confirmed visitors for the Razorbacks' big pre-fall camp BBQ on July 27th.
- The Razorbacks made the top eight cut for one of the best defensive ends in the state of Oklahoma, Trace Ford, so they're in mix for plenty of studs on the defensive line, now it comes down to who pulls the trigger first. One Memphis DE commit is still heavily eyeing an OV to the Hill.
- A Hog legacy locked in his official visit to the Hill for the end of summer.
- One of the Razorbacks' top running back targets who took a 4 day unofficial visit a couple weeks ago just camped at LSU and picked up a long-awaited offer. His high school teammate also just became the Tigers' new QB commit.
- Trey Knox out Murfreesboro, TN picked up an offer from his in-state school, could it shake things up for the Hogs? Last time he spoke to HawgBeat, Knox named Arkansas, Ohio State, Tennessee and Alabama as favorites.
- One of the Hogs' top safety targets Greg Brooks Jr. who was rumored to become a Hog at the end of the summer, pulled the trigger early and committed to Miss. State. Could he be a big Hog flip later?