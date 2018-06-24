- We caught up with several highly recruited wide receivers from the Boot, including 4-star WR Jacobi Bellazin who says the Hogs have secured a place in his early top 3.

READ: Jacobi Bellazin Talks Early Top 3

READ: Kayshon Boutte Talks Hogs

READ: Makholven Sonn Loving the Hogs after Visit

- One of the best, and smartest, offensive tackles out of Texas in the 2020 class Logan Parr updated us on his recruitment and his brief swing through Fayetteville.

- Shane Illingworth, a baller out of California and one of the Razorbacks' few 2020 QB offerees, said he's happy, but not content, with his recruitment so far and says he'll be back on the Hill as it gets closer to decision-making time.

- The Rivals recruiting analysts were grinding and getting updates from several HawgBeat Big Board members this week:



READ: Dylan Wright Update

READ: Jalen Catalon Update

READ: Diwun Black Update

READ: Myles Brooks Update

- National recruiting analyst Greg Powers watched tons of tape from 2020 athletes all over Arkansas and narrowed down his early top 15 players to know including Razorback QB offer Jacolby Criswell.

READ: 15 2020 Players to Know in Arkansas

- It was 2020 Rivals Rankings Week and Powers highlighted all the Arkansas targets to know in the new Rivals250, which includes 59 Hog offers.

- The No.5-ranked player in the state of Arkansas is cutting his Top 5 and will include the Hogs, he caught us up on where things stand as he nears an end-of-summer commitment.