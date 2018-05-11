Nikki's Razorback Recruiting Notebook: May 11, 2018
In this week's Razorback Recruiting Notebook, I take a look at all the big recruiting news of the past week to make sure you didn't miss a thing.
New Offers
BIG NEWS
Here's a recap of all the biggest headlines of the week:
- OL Jack Buford completed a successful official visit on the Hill and said he'll also try to OV to UT and OU.
- DE Zach Williams finally got to check out a sunny day in Fayetteville and had one-on-one time with head hog Chad Morris and defensive line coach Steve Caldwell.
- Two in-state prospects, 2020 QB Jacolby Criswell and 2019 LB Kendall Young, also visited the Hill but didn't pick up offers, Criswell didn't mind too much.
- Top in-state OL target Stacey Wilkins told HawgBeat he could definitely see himself getting coached up by Razorback coach Dustin Fry.
- 2019 QB target K.J. Jefferson's spring game is approaching quickly, bringing perhaps some great news for the Razorbacks. Plus, we broke down Jefferson's game with QB mechanics coach Trenton Kirklin.
- Arkansas is in a great spot with Mansfield Legacy junior DT Enoch Jackson after he cut his list to eight schools...and he picked up an offer from Georgia.
- The Razorbacks are making great progress in locking down some recruits from the state of Tennessee, former home of defensive coordinator John Chavis.
- We found out the Hogs are going to be hosting a ton, maybe 15, official visitors the second week of June including RB Marcus Majors, ATH Josh Foster, WR Shamar Nash, DT Carl Williams, WR T.Q. Jackson and maybe WR Trey Knox.
IN OTHER NEWS...
- We found out Arkansas has cooled on two safeties in the DFW area, Trinity Christian S Lewis Cine and Arlington Bowie S Ty DeArman.
- We got updates from a top 2019 DE target out of Oklahoma, the fastest sophomore in Texas and two Hog running back targets ATH Charvis Thornton and Deion Hankins.
- We broke down the status of each defensive player on the HawgBeat 2019 Big Board, adding CB Raymond Woodie to the list and cutting DT Myron Warren after he committed to TCU.
- We saw that Beaux Limmer is doing great this spring over at Tyler-Lee and talked about Chad Morris with Lee head coach Kurt Traylor.
- We got a little sneak preview of what the head hog's son can do with a football over at Highland Park. The 2020 quarterback can sling it and he'll be the starter for the back-to-back state champion Scots.
- And finally, we took a look at the rest of the SEC to see how spring recruiting is going around the conference.