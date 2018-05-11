Here's a recap of all the biggest headlines of the week:

- OL Jack Buford completed a successful official visit on the Hill and said he'll also try to OV to UT and OU.

- DE Zach Williams finally got to check out a sunny day in Fayetteville and had one-on-one time with head hog Chad Morris and defensive line coach Steve Caldwell.



- Two in-state prospects, 2020 QB Jacolby Criswell and 2019 LB Kendall Young, also visited the Hill but didn't pick up offers, Criswell didn't mind too much.



- Top in-state OL target Stacey Wilkins told HawgBeat he could definitely see himself getting coached up by Razorback coach Dustin Fry.



- 2019 QB target K.J. Jefferson's spring game is approaching quickly, bringing perhaps some great news for the Razorbacks. Plus, we broke down Jefferson's game with QB mechanics coach Trenton Kirklin.



- Arkansas is in a great spot with Mansfield Legacy junior DT Enoch Jackson after he cut his list to eight schools...and he picked up an offer from Georgia.



- The Razorbacks are making great progress in locking down some recruits from the state of Tennessee, former home of defensive coordinator John Chavis.

- We found out the Hogs are going to be hosting a ton, maybe 15, official visitors the second week of June including RB Marcus Majors, ATH Josh Foster, WR Shamar Nash, DT Carl Williams, WR T.Q. Jackson and maybe WR Trey Knox.

