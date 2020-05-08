Catch up on the new offers, stories and hot topics of the week in Hog recruiting.

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

- The Razorbacks added commitment number five on Sunday afternoon, 3-star nickel back Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan.

- Commitment Story

- Scouting Analysis from Rivals analyst Josh Helmholdt

- ZOOM Chat with Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan

- Next 3 Up

- Hogs head north, establish recruiting ground in Missouri

- Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks are in the top five for 4-star reclassifier Frank Anselem with Western Kentucky, Seton Hall, San Diego State and Syracuse. They're in the top five for Miami (Ohio) leading scorer Nike Sibande with Georgia, Georgetown, Xavier and Alabama. And they're also in the top four for Evansville transfer DeAndre Williams, who is also considering the NBA Draft, Baylor, Kentucky and Memphis. Williams is just a couple days from releasing his decision. The Razorbacks also reached out to grad transfer Romello White from Arizona State this week.

- I put together a premium notebook to catch everybody up on Arkansas's progress with their 20+ 2021 hoops targets, including who has gotten virtual visits and more. READ

- To find out how many spots Arkansas can fill in the 2021 class, I broke down who the Hogs will need to replace, plus the prospects with the highest chance to fill them at this point. READ

- I caught up with junior athlete Raheim Sanders, a talented WR out of Florida who can also scoot from the backfield. The 3-star has the Razorbacks among the schools on his list to visit after the pandemic clears. READ

- Arkansas has had some great success recently with JUCO targets and they're going after more in 2021. We continued the closer look series with two more breakdowns:

- Indy TE Quentin Moore

- Garden City DE Arvell Ferguson

- ICYMI: Hutchinson C.C. DT DeMeco Roland

- I answered subscriber and Twitter follower questions including why I put in a certain FutureCast, where. Arkansas stands on defensive line prospects, 5-star hoopers the Hogs have a chance at and more. READ I also made free my story about Arkansas top priorities in the 2021 class after getting that same question in the mailbag. READ

- I put a FutureCast pick in for Arkansas to land a wide receiver out of Texas. READ

- This was another busy week of Arkansas prospects committing elsewhere... these are all the players that are off the board in the past 7 days: DE Noah Collins flipped from UCF to Georgia Tech, TE Bryce Butler to Ohio, K/P Marshall Nichols to Mississippi State, QB Garrett Nussmeier to LSU. Also trimming Arkansas from their list: WR JJ Jones, OL Dylan Fairchild, ATH Nathaniel Wiggins.

- Keep up with in-state prospects who are getting offers from schools not named Arkansas --> 2021 | 2022