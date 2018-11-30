Nikki's Razorback Recruiting Notebook: November 30, 2018
Catch up on everything you might've missed with just under three weeks to go until early National Signing Day!
NEW OFFERS
Blessed to receive a PWO offer from the University of Arkansas pic.twitter.com/9iwGmgPldg— Logan Orr (@Loganjayorr) November 27, 2018
Logan Orr is a 6'2, 220-pound senior linebacker out of Jonesboro high school. He'll be weighing his Arkansas PWO offer with a PWO from Arkansas State and a scholarship offer from Hendrix.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Arkansas! Thanks to @CoachTBurns 🐗💢 #WPS #HammerDown pic.twitter.com/S8ibqILikJ— Luke Rizzo (@luke_rizzo) November 29, 2018
Arkansas also extended a PWO offer to 2019 long snapper Luke Rizzo from the Woodlands. He's got options at the moment with offers from Houston, Arizona and more.
BIG HEADLINES
- Since the clock struck midnight on Sunday, the Arkansas coaching staff has been on the road all over Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Tennessee catching up with 2019 commits and 2020 prospects in their high schools. Read about where they've been HERE.
- We took an extended look at the Hogs chances to land their top remaining 2019 targets HERE.
- We listed Arkansas's potential early enrollees HERE, of which there could be 10-12 according to Chad Morris.
- I caught up with the class of 2019's most enthusiastic recruiter Collin Clay about his in-home visit and the coaches' plans for his future HERE.
- Adonis Otey told me that his family and Trey Knox's family took some Arkansas coaches to Applebee's for their in-home visits HERE.
IN OTHER NEWS...
- Still nothing solid on where Kelly Bryant is leaning after his in-home visit with the Arkansas coaches but Chad Morris said Thursday they'll be bringing in more competition no matter what. Read what we did hear about the visit HERE. Pus, what people in the media are saying from each beat HERE.
- Arkansas fans can rejoice as running backs coach Jeff Traylor has withdrawn his name from consideration at SFA, read about it HERE.
- We discuss some Plan B options should the Hogs not be able to secure their remaining top targets HERE.
PSA:
Football Update! pic.twitter.com/xVNcvidiY1— AAA (@ArkActAssn) November 30, 2018
