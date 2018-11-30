Catch up on everything you might've missed with just under three weeks to go until early National Signing Day!

Blessed to receive a PWO offer from the University of Arkansas pic.twitter.com/9iwGmgPldg

Logan Orr is a 6'2, 220-pound senior linebacker out of Jonesboro high school. He'll be weighing his Arkansas PWO offer with a PWO from Arkansas State and a scholarship offer from Hendrix.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Arkansas! Thanks to @CoachTBurns 🐗💢 #WPS #HammerDown pic.twitter.com/S8ibqILikJ

Arkansas also extended a PWO offer to 2019 long snapper Luke Rizzo from the Woodlands. He's got options at the moment with offers from Houston, Arizona and more.

