Nikki's Razorback Recruiting Notebook: Oct. 14, 2018
In this week's Razorback Recruiting Notebook, I take a look at all the big recruiting news of the past week to make sure you didn't miss a thing.
NEW OFFERS
(Preferred Walk-On)
BIGGEST HEADLINES
- The Razorbacks kicked off the week with great news on Sunday as 4-star DE Dante Walker called the Hogs and became the class's ninth 4-star. READ
- Things didn't slow down as Hudson Henry announced Tuesday that he'd commit to either Stanford or Arkansas, eventually pulling the trigger and deciding to continue the family legacy on the Hill. READ
- I answered a ton of your recruiting questions including my thoughts on the Razorbacks landing Kelly Bryant. READ
- We got an official visit recap from JUCO OT Tim Anderson who says he's taking some time before deciding on his college destination. READ
- We took a closer look at the final four available 2020 running back offers and what the Hogs' chances are to land them. Just wide receivers left!
-2020 RUNNING BACKS (Part 2)
-2020 RUNNING BACKS (Part 1)
-2020 OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (Part 2)
-2020 OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (Part 1)
-2020 DEFENSIVE BACKS
-2020 QUARTERBACKS
-2020 LINEBACKERS
-2020 TIGHT ENDS
-2020 DEFENSIVE ENDS
-2020 DEFENSIVE TACKLES
- We learned the Razorback coaches were making stops to see some of their most important 2020 recruits and some 2019 commits this Friday before the Ole Miss game. Mark Smith and Dustin Fry went to see some Memphis ballers, check out who. READ
- 3-star DT Taurean Carter cut his top three to Michigan State, Arkansas and Wisconsin. He recapped his great official visit on the Hill. READ
IN OTHER NEWS...
- We found out KJ Jefferson may very well be able to qualify and enroll at Arkansas early, getting himself a big head start and chance to getting meaningful reps as a true freshman. READ
- We got the inside scoop on 4-star S target Jalen Catalon and his status with Texas, as well as a recap from his OV on the Hill. READ
- JUCO OT Josh Donovan said he's hitting the Hill for an unofficial visit for the LSU game and an official visit after the season. READ
- We took a look at how Arkansas's commits have been doing under Friday Night Lights:
