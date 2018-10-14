- The Razorbacks kicked off the week with great news on Sunday as 4-star DE Dante Walker called the Hogs and became the class's ninth 4-star. READ

- Things didn't slow down as Hudson Henry announced Tuesday that he'd commit to either Stanford or Arkansas, eventually pulling the trigger and deciding to continue the family legacy on the Hill.

- I answered a ton of your recruiting questions including my thoughts on the Razorbacks landing Kelly Bryant.

- We got an official visit recap from JUCO OT Tim Anderson who says he's taking some time before deciding on his college destination.

- We took a closer look at the final four available 2020 running back offers and what the Hogs' chances are to land them. Just wide receivers left!

- We learned the Razorback coaches were making stops to see some of their most important 2020 recruits and some 2019 commits this Friday before the Ole Miss game. Mark Smith and Dustin Fry went to see some Memphis ballers, check out who.

- 3-star DT Taurean Carter cut his top three to Michigan State, Arkansas and Wisconsin. He recapped his great official visit on the Hill.