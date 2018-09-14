Nikki's Razorback Recruiting Notebook: Sept. 14, 2018
In this week's Razorback Recruiting Notebook, I take a look at all the big recruiting news of the past week to make sure you didn't miss a thing.
The Hogs coaching staff is back on the road again to see high school prospects so stay locked in on HawgBeat to track where they're going and who they're seeing.
NEW OFFERS
BIG NEWS
-We caught up with new Arkansas running back offer Frank Brown who wants to hit the Hill this season. READ
-We scouted three of the Hogs newest offers, 4-star wide receiver Jaxon Smith, Jo'Quavious Marks and Frank Brown. READ
-The Rivals analysts gave their prediction in favor of the Razorbacks for a stud wide receiver out in Tennessee. READ
-Texas recruiting analyst Nick Krueger caught up with 4-star wide receiver Elijah Higgins to chad about all his recent and upcoming visits. READ
-HUGE news from Rivals, fans can now make their own predictions for the top prospects in the nation. READ
-We took a closer look at the seven early 2020 quarterback offers and the latest in their recruitments:
-2020 QUARTERBACKS
-2020 LINEBACKERS
-2020 TIGHT ENDS
-2020 DEFENSIVE ENDS
-2020 DEFENSIVE TACKLES
IN OTHER NEWS...
-The Arkansas coaches were at high school games last night and will be back out again today. READ
-We have the list of prospects who will be on the Hill for Arkansas versus North Texas. READ
-We discussed the 2019 commits who could be enrolling early at Arkansas and getting a head start this spring. READ
-I gave all my thoughts on the Hogs' start to the season and what it means for recruiting in both the 2019 and 2020 classes. READ
-We took a look at how Arkansas's commits have been doing under Friday Night Lights:
