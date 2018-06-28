Had one of Arkansas’ three converging players – first baseman Jared Gates, second baseman Carson Shaddy and right fielder Eric Cole – managed to make the catch in foul territory, the game would have ended. Instead of celebrating, though, they found themselves answering questions afterward about what happened on the play that extended the game and the series.

The Beavers took advantage of the second chance, with Cadyn Grenier tying it up with an RBI single a few pitches later and then Trevor Larnach launching a two-run home run that lifted Oregon State to a 5-3 victory and forced a deciding Game 3 in the College World Series finals.

One out and then one strike away from winning their first national championship in program history, the Razorbacks saw a pop up land between three of its players in foul territory to give Oregon State new life.

The common theme amongst their responses was that the crowd of 25,580 fans was so loud that they couldn’t hear each other.

“It’s a tough play,” Shaddy said. “I was running and didn’t hear anybody call it, so I just kept running trying to make the play and overran it.”

“We all could have gotten to the ball,” Cole said. “It’s baseball, that happens. You can’t hear anything at that point in the game, so it fell.”

“Eric couldn’t hear anything, I couldn’t hear anything, Shaddy couldn’t hear anything,” Gates said. “It was just kind of a scramble.”

All three players were obviously upset they couldn’t make the play and fans will likely remember it as a ball that should be caught, but teammate Luke Bonfield was much more forgiving.

“It’s not like it was a routine pop up,” Bonfield said. “It was a tough play in a stadium where we’ve played like what, five games? It’s tough. I guarantee you put that ball for the other team, they probably don’t catch it either.”

Even after the pop up fell, the Razorbacks were still in good position. They hadn’t lost any of its 44 games when entering the ninth inning with a lead and Matt Cronin, who had picked up his school-record 14th save of the season the night before, was still on the mound and pitching with a 1-2 count.

“I was going to get that guy out and win a championship, but it didn’t happen the way we wanted it to,” Cronin said.

Grenier saw another ball and fouled off another pitch before singling through the left side to drive in Zach Clayton, who pinch ran for Zak Taylor after he drew a leadoff walk.

The hit gave Cronin just his second blown save in 16 attempts this season, with his other coming against Mississippi State when he was starting to come down with mono.

After Larnach deposited a 2-0 fastball into the right field bullpen for a two-run home run, the blown save also became his second loss of the year.

Now the Razorbacks have to regroup and get ready for Thursday’s winner-take-all game at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2. Head coach Dave Van Horn gave his team a short message following the game.

“He said it was a good ballgame,” Cronin said. “We haven’t played up to our full potential yet in this series and we’re ready to get them tomorrow.”