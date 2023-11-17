FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks were shocked at home in a 78-72 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

After a 3-0 start to the season, the Razorbacks were plagued by bad 3-point shooting and ill-advised passes in the first half. The Razorbacks went into the locker room at halftime trailing the Spartans by 14 points after having 12 turnovers and a 1-10 mark from three in the first half.

Arkansas cut the deficit to four on multiple occasions in the second half, but UNCG consistently responded with a big basket. The Spartans shot 48.1% from the field on the evening, and an even better 50% in the second half.

Graduate senior guard Keyshaun Langley had a game-high 23 points on 6-of-11 shooting for the Spartans, who actually beat Arkansas on the boards, 32-30.

Houston transfer Tramon Mark led the Razorbacks in scoring with 21 points. Khalif Battle added 11 points and six rebounds, while Devo Davis had 10 points and six rebounds.

It was a season-worst offensive showing for the Razorbacks, who were 4-of-23 from three and shot 43.6% from the field. Three of the four made threes came in the final three minutes of the game. The Hogs had 13 turnovers compared to just seven assists as a team.

Here is the box score and the few highlights from Friday's contest...