FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks benefited from eight combined RBIs from Brady Slavens and Peyton Stovall to run rule the Wright State Raiders in seven innings on Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

A 395-foot solo home run to center from Jared Wegner in the bottom of the eighth inning invoked the run rule and secured the victory for the Hogs.

The duo of Slavens and Stovall had five hits, four runs, two home runs and the eight RBIs. Eight of Arkansas' runs came with two outs, and the team hit 4-8 with runners in scoring position on the afternoon.

Ace left-hander Hagen Smith threw 105 pitches across 4 2/3 innings. The southpaw gave up one run on three hits, walked five and struck out seven. Right-hander Dylan Carter threw 2 1/3 innings pitched and gave up one run on four hits, walked one and struck out three.

Here's a recap from Arkansas' seventh win of the season.

After not recording a hit in his first 15 plate appearances, Arkansas third baseman Caleb Cali hit his second home run in as many games to get the Hogs on the board in the bottom of the second. The ball was hit 108 miles per hour off the bat and it traveled 438 feet over the wall in center.

Smith stranded his third runner in scoring position of the game to get out of the top of the third inning, but his pitch count was 66 by that point.

The Diamond Hogs helped give Smith a cushion in the bottom of the frame as Brady Slavens hit a three-run opposite field bomb and Peyton Stovall made it back-to-back with a 405-foot solo shot to right that put the Hogs up 5-0 after three.

The first 1-2-3 inning of the day for Smith featured 17 pitches and a pair of strikeouts that pushed his total on the day to seven.

After the Razorbacks went down in order in the bottom of the fourth, Smith gave up his first run of the season in the top of the fifth on a solo shot to left by Justin Riemer on Smith's 90th pitch of the game. Smith sandwiched a walk with a pair of groundouts and Dave Van Horn decided to pull his lefty after 4 2/3 innings pitched and turn to right-hander Dylan Carter.

Arkansas plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single from Slavens and an RBI double off the wall in right from Stovall to take a 7-1 lead over the Raiders.

Carter saw one run score on a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth inning that trimmed Arkansas' lead to five runs. Another inning of the Hogs being sat down in order was followed up by Carter working around a pair of two-out base runners to keep the Razorbacks' lead at 7-2 going into the bottom of the seventh.

Stovall drove in his third and fourth runs of the day on a two RBI single to center in the bottom of the seventh that gave Arkansas a seven-run advantage. Two more runs crossed courtesy of a Cali RBI double and a RBI groundout from Parker Rowland, but the Hogs couldn't run rule the Raiders just yet after Harold Coll grounded out to the pitcher to end the frame.

Freshman lefty Parker Coil worked around a pair of singles to pitch a scoreless top of the eighth inning. Wegner's two-out solo shot invoked the run rule and ended the game early at Baum-Walker.

Up next, the Diamond Hogs and Raiders will face each other once again at 3 p.m. CT at Baum-Walker Stadium on Saturday. The game will be streamed on the SEC Network Plus.