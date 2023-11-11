There isn't a quarterback controversy for the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-7, 1-6 SEC) after Saturday's loss to Auburn, according to head football coach Sam Pittman.

The topic of discussion is brought up time and time again anytime a team struggles on the offensive side of the ball. As the old adage goes, "The backup quarterback is the most popular guy on campus."

Arkansas certainly struggled to get things going in its 48-10 loss to the Tigers on Saturday, as the offense totaled just 255 yards and scored 10 points through four quarters of football.

With a huge deficit that seemed insurmountable, Pittman made the decision to relieve starting quarterback KJ Jefferson of his duties in the third quarter against the Tigers to preserve his health.

Up to that point, Jefferson had only managed to complete 10 passes for 116 yards. He did run the ball 15 times for 50 yards, however.

"We're down 41-3 and KJ is getting the heck beat out of him back there," Pittman said after the game. "Obviously, I wanted to look at Jacolby, and I talked to KJ. I thought he went in there and played really well.

"I thought he played like what I thought he would, like how he's been practicing and things of that nature. The bottom line is it was seven minutes left in the third quarter, and we're down 41-3. KJ was bloodied up a little bit, and I wanted to see what Jacolby could do."

In his place, backup Jacolby Criswell came into the game with seven minutes left in the third quarter. The redshirt junior proceeded to complete two passes for 19 yards and a touchdown throw to wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. He added another 64 yards on the ground, including an electric 60-yard run.

"Yeah, we’re just happy for the kid," TeSlaa said after the game. "Obviously he’s been the No. 2 guy all year, so it’s cool to see when he gets his opportunity to go out there and execute and do a really nice job, obviously running and throwing the ball."