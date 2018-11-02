The Razorbacks are now the 14th staff to throw their names in the ring for 4-star, Rivals250 wide receiver Michael Wyman out of Greensboro, North Carolina. The Hogs don't typically venture that far east for recruits but watching Wyman's tape, it's easy to see why they want to establish a relationship with the top-30 wide receiver.

He's got great hands, he uses his 6-foot-4 size to beat smaller defenders to any 50/50 ball and he makes good adjustments on bad passes. He's not the shiftiest or the quickest guy but he'll make people miss in the open field.

"I feel excited, blessed and humble," Wyman said. "It means a lot to me to be considered to play at the next level."

Wyman got the call from head coach Chad Morris on Wednesday and already has a visit to the Hill in the works.

"I want to visit and check out their academic program," Wyman said. "Engineering and communications are the majors I am most interested in at this point. I have researched their programs."