After losing starting tight end Trey Knox to the transfer portal, Arkansas is on the hunt for a transfer tight end to fill in the gap. The team hosted one sought-after transfer during the first two days of the transfer visit window in North Texas tight end Jake Roberts.

This trip was not his first time in Fayetteville, as he took visits while in high school in Norman, Okla., but it was the people he interacted with that was a high point for him.