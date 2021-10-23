Notebook: Another milestone, 1st TD, injuries, more

LITTLE ROCK — Treylon Burks wasn’t the only player to reach a significant milestone Saturday afternoon.

In addition to the star receiver eclipsing 2,000 career yards, linebacker Bumper Pool surpassed 300 career tackles with his performance in Arkansas’ 45-3 blowout win over UAPB at War Memorial Stadium.

The senior from Texas needed just seven tackles to hit that mark, but managed to rack up eight despite rotating with Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry and not playing in the second half.

A true team player, Pool was most proud of how far the team had come since the last time it played in Little Rock - a 24-14 loss to Missouri in the 2019 season finale, capping a second straight 2-10 season and extending the Razorbacks’ SEC losing streak to 19 games.

“I think obviously it’s a team game, so those accolades are nice, but we got a big win today,” Pool said. “For that to happen was awesome. I’ve put a lot of work into this university and for it to happen here… I think two years ago I was talking to y’all after the Missouri game. Just how far we’ve come as a team means the most to me.”

Pool is just the 18th player in UA history to record 300 career tackles and the eighth to do so in the past two decades. If he maintains his current 2021 average of 9.6 tackles per game, he’d finish the bowl game with 125 tackles on the season and 349 tackles in his career.

That’d put Pool in ninth on the UA’s all-time tackles list and well within range of Tony Bua’s career record of 408 tackles if he chose to return as a super senior next year.

Here are a few other stats, notes and tidbits from Saturday’s game…

First Touchdown

Although Ketron Jackson Jr. has played quite a bit as a true freshman, it hasn’t been reflected on the stat sheet. That changed Saturday when he hauled in a 29-yard touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson.

It was just his third career reception, but it was also the former four-star recruit’s first score with the Razorbacks.

“I didn't expect him to come that wide open,” Jefferson said. “I was just trying to give him an easy ball he could catch. … That touchdown put his confidence through the roof. That's just the main thing, to help build his confidence."