FAYETTEVILLE – Despite getting only 10 touches, Rakeem Boyd still managed to crack the century mark for all-purpose yards Saturday.

The junior college transfer rushed for a team-high 66 yards on eight carries and added two receptions for 39 yards, giving him 105 yards of total offense in Arkansas’ 34-3 loss to No. 9 Auburn.

His performance was highlighted by a 45-yard run and a 33-yard gain on a screen pass, which were the Razorbacks’ most explosive plays on the ground and through the air.

“He showed he can provide some big-play capabilities, which was good to see,” Morris said. “I thought that he was more consistent, that we were more consistent overall, in the run game than the previous week.”

It was an impressive showing for a player who didn’t arrive in Fayetteville until shortly before fall camp and didn’t even get any carries the previous week against North Texas.