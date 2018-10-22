FAYETTEVILLE — John Chavis has been a part of 15 shutouts during his illustrious 24-year career as a defensive coordinator in the SEC, but perhaps none were more gratifying than Saturday’s.

Sure, it came against a one-win Tulsa team with a struggling redshirt freshman at quarterback, but it followed consecutive games in which Arkansas had allowed a combined 102 points on 1,250 yards.

Those in the press box with him - including offensive coordinator Joe Craddock - could feel the tension as Chavis called the final plays of the 23-0 victory with the Golden Hurricane in the red zone thanks to a 65-yard pass

“I was cheering hard for it and I know Chief was wanting it,” Craddock said. “We gave up the play there towards the end that I know he wasn’t pleased about, but you could definitely sense that he really wanted that thing.”

In the closing seconds of the game, Tulsa opted to go for it on fourth down instead of attempting another field goal and the Razorbacks notched their sixth sack of the game to seal the shutout.