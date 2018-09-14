FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will play a pair of scrimmages against Division I opponents for the first time this fall.

Rule changes announced the NCAA last spring allowed the Razorbacks to schedule a road scrimmage at Oklahoma on Sept. 22 and home scrimmage against Wichita State on Oct. 5.

In addition to the two games being being a couple weeks apart, the first game against the Sooners is two weeks into fall practice. Following the two scrimmages, Arkansas will play its annual Fall World Series.

“The way we lined it up, we feel like it breaks up fall ball,” head coach Dave Van Horn said. “It can get a little monotonous scrimmaging against yourself.”

One of the advantages to playing games against another team instead of instrasquad scrimmages is that the Razorbacks can field more of a true starting lineup and not two separate teams.

Van Horn also said the trip to Norman, Okla., will have a “road trip flavor” because the team is leaving Friday night for a noon first pitch the following day. With the Sooners’ football team hosting Army at 6 p.m., the Razorbacks had to get creative with hotel rooms by putting more guys to a room than normal. They’ll play a few hours before heading back to Fayetteville.

The Wichita State game will start at 6 p.m. on a Friday and will last about four hours. Each scrimmage will be about 14 or 15 innings and they’ll keep score even though it won’t be a normal baseball game.

“You’re not going to not try to win,” Van Horn said. “But the main thing we’re trying to do is get guys in the right situation and see how they can handle it a little bit.”

The scrimmages could look a lot like a midweek game during the regular season, with four or five pitchers throwing the first nine innings. For the extra innings, the Razorbacks could use a different pitcher each inning.

Admission to the Wichita State game at Baum Stadium is free, but Arkansas is asking for donations of non-perishable food items or new or gently used coats to benefit the Salvation Army and the Jane B. Gearhart Full Circle Campus Food Pantry. Tickets to the Oklahoma game are $5, or free with a ticket to the football game that night.

Wilson Moving On

The Razorbacks are losing a fan favorite as infielder Hunter Wilson has decided to focus on school this fall so he can graduate in December and utilize the graduate transfer rule.

“He just wants to play, wants to play every day and I don’t blame him,” Van Horn said. “He’s a guy that brings a lot of energy and he wants to play.

“I couldn’t tell him that he was going to play every day. He’s such a good utility type guy and I think he feels like we see him as that.”

Although he was lightly used - .283 average in 46 at bats last season - Wilson brought a lot of energy to the team and became known as the guy who excitedly put the Hog hat on his teammates following home runs.

The highlight of Wilson’s season came in the SEC Tournament when he hit a pinch-hit grand slam against Florida for his lone home run during his time with the Razorbacks. Wherever he lands will be his fourth school. He began his career at Stephen F. Austin and spent a year at Eastern Oklahoma State J.C. before coming to Arkansas.

Surprise Summers

Two pitchers who grabbed some headlines this summer were Jacob Kostyshock and Zebulon Vermillion. Neither had much success in 2018, combining for a 5.79 ERA in 23 1/3 innings across 16 appearances.

“I think sometimes sitting and watching, you get tired of that,” Van Horn said. “You go out and you want to prove that you’re good and you deserve it. They both did that.”

Vermillion, a sophomore right-hander from Kansas, is behind held out of fall ball right now because of some soreness in his shoulder. Van Horn said there weren’t any tears, but instead it was just inflammation. There is a chance he could pitch by the end of the fall.

Kostyshock, a junior right-hander from Missouri, is throwing the ball “extremely well” early on this fall, Van Horn said. His fastball has been sitting in the 93-95 mph range.

“It’d be a big thing for this team if he can be one of our main guys,” Van Horn said. “His first outing was really good. The key for him is throwing strikes and he threw nothing but strikes his first outing.”

Kopps Update

A key piece to Arkansas’ pitching staff next season will be the healthy return of right-hander Kevin Kopps. He missed all of 2018 after having Tommy John surgery and is slowly working his way back into things.

Van Horn said he threw in Thursday’s scrimmage and consistently threw 90 mph. His location wasn’t great, but Van Horn wasn’t too concerned.

“We didn’t let him throw any changeups or breaking balls and that’s what he has a lot of that’s really good,” Van Horn said. “When you look at it, he’s like 11 months out from surgery, so he’s a guy we’re hoping that by February he’s back to being Kevin Kopps.”

Friday Scrimmage Tidbits

~Isaiah Campbell is expected to be Arkansas’ ace this season with the departure of Blaine Knight and Kacey Murphy, and he looked the part in Friday’s scrimmage. Granted he wasn’t facing a murderer’s row of batters, he struck out nine in four innings. The only base runner he allowed came on a Casey Martin single when he was working out of the stretch because the coaches put runners on base for some situational work. His fastball was sitting around 94 mph, but he also worked in his off-speed stuff. “What I’m seeing is his secondary stuff is so much better,” Van Horn said before the scrimmage. “He’s really developing his changeup, and it’s not just something that changes speeds. It’s really moving. They guys didn’t have any luck with him.”

~Heston Kjerstad launched a home run into the right field bullpen. It was his third homer of the fall and all of them have been pulled, which is interesting because a lot of his power last year was to the opposite field. He took a couple weeks off this summer and then got in the weight room. “His body actually looks better,” Van Horn said. “It seems tighter to me, you know, just growing up, starting to look a little bit older.”

Projected Starters

C - Casey Opitz/Zack Plunkett

1B - Jordan McFarland

2B - Trevor Ezell

3B - Casey Martin

SS - Jack Kenley

LF - Matt Goodheart*

CF - Dominic Fletcher

RF - Heston Kjerstad

The two positions with the most competition right now are probably left field and catcher.

Goodheart was the only name specifically mentioned by Van Horn for left field, but that is because he doesn’t like to talk about freshmen until they have actually played. He did mention they could platoon at the position depending on the strength of certain guys hitting left- or right-handed pitching.

McFarland isn’t a lock at first base, but he is coming off a really good summer. “He’s swinging the bat really well,” Van Horn said. “It’s his junior year and it’s time. We need someone like him to step it up.”

At second base, Ezell is still a month away from being able to swing the bat and a couple of months away from being able to throw because of offseason surgery on his throwing arm. “I think if he comes back and he’s healthy and can throw, he’d be the guy to beat out,” Van Horn said. “He’s an offensive player that has experience.”