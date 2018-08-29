FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas will break out a fresh look for the first game of the Chad Morris era.

For what is believed to be the first time in school history, the Razorbacks will wear all white uniforms – including helmets – for a home game, as they welcome FCS foe Eastern Illinois to Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

“We broke them out in the Beanie Bowl and kind of let the guys wear them, so it’ll be fun to run out of that A with these guys,” head coach Chad Morris said. “I’m excited about it. … It’ll be a great way to start this season off.”

The last time Arkansas wore white helmets was the 2014 game at No. 1 Mississippi State, which it lost 17-10.

When asked if there were any other special uniforms planned for the season, Morris declined to look beyond Saturday’s game.

Quarterback Plan

Although he named Cole Kelley the starter on Monday, Morris maintains that he and backup Ty Storey will each get a lot of reps against Eastern Illinois. They have a plan for how that will go, but he did not reveal specifics when meeting with the media before Wednesday’s practice.

“We’ll make sure with that plan that they’re ready to go with it,” Morris said. “The guys will be excited about the opportunity. I’m excited for Cole, I’m excited for Ty, and just see where we’re going to get this thing started off.”

That plan does not specifically include true freshmen Connor Noland and John Stephen Jones, but the coaches hope they’ll get an opportunity to play depending on how the game plays out.

“Just kind of how it unfolds, that’s kind of where we’re at with it,” Morris said. “I can’t say who’s going to be the first guy coming in and when they’re going to come in, but if the situation presents itself… We’re anticipating playing them through the course of this season.”

Injury Report

Tight ends Jeremy Patton and Grayson Gunter were still in green no-contact jerseys at Wednesday’s practice, but did go through drills. Defensive end Randy Ramsey was in shorts and serving in a coaching role during the drills open to the media.

Their status for Saturday’s game will depend on how they feel after practice the next couple of days, Morris said.

It is also worth mentioning that defensive end Jamario Bell was seen limping off the field during the open portion of practice Wednesday and had his shoe off. It is unclear if he returned.

Wide receiver Chase Harrell, the graduate transfer from Kansas, missed a large chunk of fall camp with a hamstring injury, but seems to be full go. He was seen running routes on Arkansas’ Instagram story Tuesday and looked good at Wednesday’s practice.

Running Through the ‘A’

Morris is a meticulous preparer, as evidenced by his story of learning how to call the Hogs with his family by watching YouTube videos. That has apparently carried over to his preparation for pregame festivities because he said Wednesday that he has watched film of the running through the ‘A’ tradition before each home game.

He has also discussed its significance with tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. and Director of High School and NFL Relations Bobby Allen, both of whom have been at Arkansas for many years.

“We’ve talked about it with Coach Lunney and Coach Allen and just the tradition of running through A and how special that moment’s going to be for not just me and our coaching staff, but for these players as well,” Morris said. “We just want to make sure that we’re representing Razorbacks of the past, the present and the future.”

Other Tidbits and Observations

~When asked about the position groups in which he has the most confidence, Morris pointed out the running backs on offense and defensive line on defense because of their depth. He said it will be “interesting to watch how our rotation occurs” at those positions.

~Arkansas won’t have permanent team captains until the final month of the season, but there will be rotating captains for individual games. It will usually be only four players, but Morris went with five for the opener: Jared Cornelius, Hjalte Froholdt, Dre Greenlaw, De’Jon Harris and Santos Ramirez. “Those five guys represented all through camp and I’m excited to see those guys lead this team out,” Morris said.

~Saturday will mark the return of two key players the Razorbacks lost to injury early last season. Ryan Pulley suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the opener and then Cornelius went down with an Achilles injury in the third game. They are expected to start against Eastern Illinois. “There won’t be anybody more jacked up and ready to go than those guys this Saturday,” Morris said.

~After not kicking a field goal during the open portion of Tuesday’s practice, Connor Limpert had no problems making a 37-yard field goal Wednesday. Backup kicker Preston Stafford missed his attempt wide left.

~One period of the open portion of practice was spent on punts. HawgBeat saw the segment when they were working on downing punts close to the end zone and Blake Johnson had one fair caught around the 10-yard line. Reid Bauer’s fell around the 7 or 8 and Pulley downed it at the 5-yard line.

QUOTABLE: “I’m just excited. I’m excited for these players. I’m excited for our staff. I’m excited for our state. It’s not about me. It’s about these guys that are putting all the time and effort in. Obviously, I’ll be excited to be on that sideline with these guys as we kick this journey off.” – head coach Chad Morris, on reflecting before coaching his first game at Arkansas

PHOTOS