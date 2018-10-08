FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hits the road for its annual home game in the state’s capital city this weekend.

The Razorbacks host Ole Miss at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on the SEC Network. It’ll be their first SEC night game at the venue since 1999, when they beat Mississippi State 14-9.

There has been a lot of debate in recent years about whether or not Arkansas should continue playing games at the smaller stadium located three hours away from its campus, but head coach Chad Morris is excited about the opportunity.

“I know we’re expecting the atmosphere to be incredible,” Morris said. “The tailgating will be outstanding. The weather will be outstanding. The weather will be fabulous.

“But we need you (the fans) in the stands for kickoff. We need you loud, we need you excited and we need this place to be rocking on Saturday night at 6:30.”