FAYETTEVILLE — After nine straight weeks of football, Chad Morris encouraged his staff and players to get away from the game Saturday on Arkansas’ open date.

The Razorbacks’ first-year head coach took his own advice by going into the woods with his son, Chandler, but he was there more for the family time than the actual hunting.

“Chandler and I just got away, went and sat in a deer stand and I didn’t even have any bullets in my gun,” Morris said. “I had no desire (to shoot); I just wanted to sit out there and see some deer and hogs.”

An entire Saturday away from college football was probably an ambitious goal for a head coach, especially when the marquee matchup of the day featured Arkansas’ upcoming opponent, LSU.

“I wasn’t going to watch any ball…but there was something missing on Saturday,” Morris said. “Once I got inside and turned the TV on, you just wanted to go watch some games and once you started watching the games, it was like, man, I can’t wait to get back out on that field and compete.”

When he met back up with the team Sunday, Morris was pleasantly surprised at how many of the players experienced a similar feeling. He asked how many went against his recommendation and actually watched games, prompting an overwhelming response.

“A room full of hands went up and some of them said, ‘Coach, I did it all day long, watched ball all day long and couldn’t wait to get back in here. I missed competing,’” Morris said. “That was the big message, ‘Coach, we missed being out on that field. We missed going out and competing.’”