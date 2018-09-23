AUBURN, Ala. — Arkansas has been searching for its best starting combination on the offensive line since the beginning of fall camp and may have finally found it Saturday night.

Senior Hjalte Froholdt switched places with sophomore Ty Clary, with the former playing his more natural left guard position and latter moving to center, while junior Colton Jackson got the nod at left tackle for his first start since offseason back surgery in the Razorbacks' 34-3 loss at No. 9 Auburn.

It was a combination the media first caught a brief glimpse of during short open periods of practice this week, but head coach Chad Morris said it’s been in the works for several weeks.

“Once we knew Colton was coming back, (we were) going to try to do it to create some depth,” Morris said. “We just felt like that might be the best five combination we could have.”