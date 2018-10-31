FAYETTEVILLE — Most teams use their open date as an opportunity for players to heal up and get physically ready for the rest of the season.

Unfortunately for Arkansas, it is one of the last two teams in the SEC - along with Saturday’s opponent, Vanderbilt - to get one in 2018.

Head coach Chad Morris put a positive spin on the late open date last week by saying it gave his team a chance to continue getting better without any interruptions, but following a disappointing 45-31 loss to the Commodores, it’s obvious he’s glad to make it to this point.

“We’ve got a chance right not to come in and get some guys healthy and get our legs back underneath us after going nine straight games,” Morris said during the weekly SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday. “Obviously the grind that has taken on our team and the depth… That’s kind of been our message this week, is to come out of this week a little bit more healthy than what we’ve been.”

The most significant injury the Razorbacks are dealing with is to starting weak-side linebacker Dre Greenlaw.