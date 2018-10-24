FAYETTEVILLE — Not only is Saturday’s game between Arkansas and Vanderbilt a matchup of the only 0-4 teams in the SEC, but it also pits the only two teams that have played nine straight weeks without an open date.

Alabama, Auburn, LSU and Ole Miss are each off this week after playing eight straight weeks, while the Razorbacks and Commodores must play each other before getting a break next week.

Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason admitted during Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference that he would have taken an open date earlier in the season to help his team heal up, but believes his team is in a good spot heading into Saturday’s game.

“Nine games in nine weeks for a football team like ours, whose roster doesn’t look like everybody else’s, it’s a challenge for sure,” Mason said. “Obviously even with the new redshirt rule, you still can’t substitute the idea of being able to get a mid-break versus a late break.”

For Arkansas head coach Chad Morris, the open date will be a “much needed” opportunity to get better before the final three-game stretch against No. 4 LSU and on the road at Mississippi State and Missouri.