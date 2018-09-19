FAYETTEVILLE — A third different cornerback in as many weeks will start opposite of Ryan Pulley this weekend against No. 9 Auburn.

Chevin Calloway started the first two games of the season, but missed the North Texas game for personal reasons and has not rejoined the team. In his place, Britto Tutt made his first career start, but played limited snaps and has been absent from practice this week.

Head coach Chad Morris revealed before Wednesday’s practice that Tutt, a redshirt junior in his third year with the program, would be “out for a few weeks” with an undisclosed injury. Redshirt freshmen Montaric Brown and Jarques McClellion are getting the majority of the reps at the spot in practice.

“Nobody likes to be down at any position,” Morris said. “It’s just something we have to deal with and keep getting better every day and moving on.”