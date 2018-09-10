FAYETTEVILLE – A rash of injuries along the offensive line led to Arkansas starting true freshman Noah Gatlin at left tackle Saturday against Colorado State.

The Jonesboro, Ark., native got some work in the opener, but played the entire game in the Razorbacks’ 34-27 loss in Fort Collins, Colo.

Although he made some mistakes, head coach Chad Morris and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock each said that was to be expected and that he actually played really well.

“He’s got a great future here, a great career ahead of him,” Morris said. “We wish we didn’t have to play a true freshman, especially at left tackle, but the moment was not too big for him.”

After starting redshirt freshman Kirby Adcock at left guard in the opener, the Razorbacks switched to a rotation of sophomore Ty Clary and converted defensive tackle Austin Capps at Colorado State.