FAYETTEVILLE — There is a growing likelihood that Ty Storey will be able to play Saturday against Tulsa, just a week after being knocked out of a loss to Ole Miss.

The redshirt junior quarterback has been dressed out and a full participant in the portions of practice open to the media Tuesday and Wednesday.

Head coach Chad Morris said on Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference that he “anticipates” Storey being able to play because he was cleared, but then said multiple times that he was “day-to-day” when talking to local media before practice later in the day.

“He was actually the last person on the field throwing to receivers at the end of practice yesterday,” Morris said. “We wanted him to get out there. He was cleared and the doctors wanted to get him out there and let him kind of go through drill work, go through practice and see how it worked and how he felt.”

Storey was thought to have suffered a concussion - or at least entered concussion protocol - following a fourth-quarter hit by Zedrick Woods. His head hit the turf on the play and he stumbled back to the ground after initially trying to walk it off. However, Morris never gave a specific diagnosis.

During the drills seen by the media Wednesday, Storey was the first quarterback throwing passes to receivers on air.

Interestingly, he was followed by true freshman Connor Noland and then redshirt sophomore Cole Kelley. Noland also got at least one snap as the first-team quarterback in a team session that began just as the open portion of practice ended.