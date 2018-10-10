Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-10 18:07:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Notebook: Morris excited about rivalry, Whaley returns, other tidbits

Tqsedzwz3z778ssltfbz
Andrew Hutchinson
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

FAYETTEVILLE — Although they’ve been conference foes for only about two and a half decades, Arkansas and Ole Miss have a history much older than that.They first met in 1908 and have played a total ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}