FAYETTEVILLE — Tempers flared on both sides of the ball and things got a little chippy Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

Nine personal fouls or unsportsmanlike conduct penalties were called in Arkansas’ 37-33 loss to Ole Miss, with the Razorbacks’ proving to be more costly.

Walk-on linebacker Terrell Collins’ personal foul for continuing to block out of bounds negated a long kickoff return by De’Vion Warren late in the game and tight end Austin Cantrell’s shove followed by Qaadir Sheppard’s Oscar-worthy flop put Arkansas behind the chains earlier in the fourth quarter.

During the closing seconds when the Rebels were running out the clock, cornerback Ryan Pulley received an unsportsmanlike penalty and was ejected from the game.

“I thought there were some things that we did that were not what we’re about and I was disappointed,” head coach Chad Morris said. “But I think that it was an intense game; I think that all across the board from the start.”

Unlike second-half ejections from targeting fouls, Pulley’s unsportsmanlike ejection does not result in an automatic first-half suspension the following week.

However, Morris indicated Monday - and a UA spokesperson later confirmed - that Pulley’s punishment would be handled internally and that likely means a suspension.