FAYETTEVILLE – A key player on each side of the ball made their season debuts in Arkansas’ blowout loss to North Texas on Saturday.

According to Pro Football Focus, defensive end Randy Ramsey played 39 snaps in his return from a hamstring injury, while left tackle Colton Jackson played 23 snaps after coming back from offseason back surgery.

Their return might not have altered the result of the game, but they are important as the Razorbacks move forward into SEC play.

Ramsey said enjoyed getting back onto the field and rushing the quarterback. Although he didn’t have any sacks, he did manage four quarterback pressures.

Despite being out several weeks, Ramsey didn’t have to knock off any rust thanks to the work of strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll. The only thing limiting his reps was the coaches’ desire not to risk a re-injury.