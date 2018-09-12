FAYETTEVILLE – There is still no clarity on which quarterback will make his second start of the season Saturday afternoon against North Texas.

Cole Kelley started the opener and Ty Storey started last week, but each guy was eventually replaced by the other before the game was over.

When asked if he had named a starter for this week, head coach Chad Morris simply said, “Have not.” He repeated that answer when asked if he knew who would start but just didn’t want to publicly reveal it.

Based on the short periods of practice open to the media Tuesday and Wednesday, it is clear that the battle is between Kelley and Storey. They took the majority of the reps in drills, meaning it doesn’t seem one of the freshmen has cracked the lineup yet.

“(Kelley and Storey) got out here and competed,” Morris said. “It’s still a work in progress. You keep thinking one is going to separate above the other and it just hasn’t happened. We’ll continue to challenge them.”

The only other quarterback to get snaps so far this season has been redshirt freshman Daulton Hyatt, who played just one four-play series in the opener. True freshmen Connor Noland and John Stephen Jones are still waiting to make their collegiate debuts.