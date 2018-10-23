FAYETTEVILLE — After missing the Tulsa game, Ty Storey will try to pick up where he left off before going down in the fourth quarter against Ole Miss.

The redshirt junior had completed 63 percent of his passes over his last three games and was seemingly getting better each week. However, several big hits piled up and resulted in a concussion, the first head injury of his career.

Storey was admittedly “pretty out of it” on the sideline, despite him appearing to ask the trainer to go back in the game. He described it as a “weird feeling,” but he’s good to go now and cleared concussion protocol on Sunday.

“I just keep feeling better every day,” Storey said after Tuesday’s practice. “Today’s probably the best I’ve felt and I feel 100 percent normal.”

There was some speculation that Storey might not even miss last week’s game when he was seen going through practice like normal. That wasn’t just a deception move - a la John L. Smith with Tyler Wilson in 2012 - but rather a way to heal.

Considering he wears a black no-contact jersey anyways, there was no risk of him taking any hits and he could go through the cognitive part of the position.