FAYETTEVILLE — Not one to show a lot of emotion, Ty Storey admitted it made him “smile a little bit” when he saw Arkansas on Western Kentucky’s schedule.

His return to Fayetteville ended with his first win as a starting quarterback inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium, as he accounted for 290 yards and three touchdowns in the Hilltoppers’ 45-19 victory on Saturday.

However, he didn’t view it as a revenge game. Rather, it was an opportunity to snap a two-game losing streak and get bowl eligible at 6-4.

“We’re just here to win ballgames,” Storey said.

Storey led Western Kentucky to touchdowns on all five of its first-half possessions, helping it build a 35-7 in a game it never trailed.

When the dust settled, he had completed 22 of 32 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown, while adding 77 yards and two more scores on 17 carries. His 290 yards of total offense were more than he ever got in an Arkansas uniform.

“Ty is a good quarterback,” linebacker Bumper Pool said. “He played light's out. He did what he needed to do and put the ball where he needed to put it.”

Although it was the Razorbacks’ smallest crowd for a Fayetteville home game in 22 years (more on that below), Storey had a large cheering section. A Charleston native, he played his high school ball about an hour south of Arkansas’ campus and was a four-star recruit when he signed in 2015.

Thanks to his teammates, Storey said he accumulated about 58 tickets for family and friends.

“It was just good to be back in this area,” Storey said. “Flying in last night it was a cool experience. We had a bunch of guys that had never been to Northwest Arkansas. Obviously, the game went about as good as we could have asked, so we’re pretty pumped right now.”

Earlier in the week, Arkansas head coach Chad Morris said he didn’t want Storey to leave after last season, but understood when he decided to become a graduate transfer because he wanted an opportunity to be a starting quarterback and the Razorbacks were set to bring in at least one transfer at the position.

Based on both of their comments after the game, it seems like they do still have a good relationship. Storey even said he told Morris that he missed him - and the coach echoed those feelings.

“He’s an older guy that got in and found his niche,” Morris said. “He did a great job. Obviously, his performance today was on par. I had a chance to talk to him right after the game and told him I was proud of him. He’s a great kid and loves the state of Arkansas.”

Storey added that he had a chance to talk to several teammates during pregame warmups and again afterward, specifically mentioning Daulton Hyatt - who used to be a quarterback with Storey - and Grant Morgan - another Arkansas native from near his hometown.

“I’ve kept up with a lot of them throughout the whole year,” Storey said. “When you go through stuff like what football puts you through, you’re close with those guys. I have a relationship with those guys I’ll have for the rest of my life. A lot of those guys are really good friends of mine.”

It’s obvious the quarterback doesn’t hold any negative feelings toward his former team.

“I hope the best for them,” Storey said. “I hope they win out and do what they can. But right now, I have too much to focus on at Bowling Green.”

Attendance Figures

The announced attendance of 42,985 was the lowest for a Fayetteville home game since a 1997 win over Mississippi State. That was Danny Ford’s last game inside Razorback Stadium, as he was fired a week later.

Arkansas’ last three games in Fayetteville have been among the five worst attended games since the stadium expanded before the 2001 season. Last week’s game against Mississippi State had an attendance of 52,256, which was the lowest mark of the last 19 seasons until the Western Kentucky game had about 10,000 fewer.

This has become a trend at Arkansas, as it’s the seventh time in the Razorbacks’ last nine home games they’ve sold less than 60,000 tickets. There had been just three such games in the previous 94 games at Razorback Stadium, with all three occurring between 2001-03.

Struggles on 3rd and 4th Down