Notebook: Support from Muss and DVH, SWC dominance, 4th down call, more

ARLINGTON, Texas — As he prepared for his first top-25 matchup as a head coach, Sam Pittman reached out to a pair of coaches who are familiar with playing on such a large stage.

Eric Musselman and Dave Van Horn have each coached in several ranked showdowns during their careers, including with the Razorbacks, so the second-year football coach felt their presence inside AT&T Stadium would be important Saturday afternoon.

“I said, ‘I think we'll be more powerful if y'all will come down on the sideline and stand there,’” Pittman said. “Eric was already coming and Dave had practice, and he canceled practice. I really, really appreciate both of them. … It was really special for me to have both of them down there.”

Sure enough, they watched from the sideline as Arkansas snapped its nine-game losing streak against Texas A&M with a 20-10 victory in a game it never trailed.

During his postgame comments to the media, it was obvious how much Pittman respects Musselman and Van Horn for what they’ve done with their respective programs. The basketball team is coming off an Elite Eight appearance and the baseball team was ranked No. 1 for most of the season.

Pittman has seemingly used their success - and that of the other smaller programs on campus - as examples of where Arkansas can go as a football team.

“When you look at Eric and Dave, they're doing it,” Pittman said. “Everybody, they're doing it. We're the University of Arkansas. It should happen to us.”

Here are a few other notes, tidbits and stats from the win over the Aggies…

Texas Dominance

If we turned the clock back three decades, Arkansas would be in a solid position to capture its 15th Southwest Conference title this season.

Not only did Saturday’s win improve them to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in SEC play, but the Razorbacks are also 3-0 against former SWC foes. Before beating Texas A&M, Arkansas also blew out Rice and Texas.

As much as the fans enjoy it, the success against teams from the Lone Star State isn’t lost on the players, either.

“We were joking about it,” linebacker Grant Morgan said. “We own Texas now, I guess.”

Fourth-Down Decision

Arkansas was on the verge of turning Saturday’s game into a blowout late in the second quarter. Already leading 17-0, quarterback KJ Jefferson completed a pass to Treylon Burks just shy of the line to gain on third-and-long.

Despite being well within field goal range, with the ball at the 22, the Razorbacks hurried to the line of scrimmage and went for it on fourth-and-1. Unfortunately for them, Trelon Smith was stuffed for no gain and it resulted in a turnover on downs.

That gave Texas A&M some life, as it put together a two-minute drill and managed to kick a field goal in the final minute of the half to ruin the shutout bid and make it 17-3.

Even though it didn’t work out for the Razorbacks, Pittman stood behind his decision and even brought it up during his postgame press conference before he was asked about it.