FAYETTEVILLE – Despite a strong showing in the spring, Arkansas’ tight ends haven’t seen a lot of passes thrown their way through three games this season.

Austin Cantrell, Jeremy Patton and Grayson Gunter have been targeted 11 times and have a combined eight receptions for 113 yards so far, while Cheyenne O’Grady was suspended the first two games of the season.

Their lack of production hasn’t been by design, though, head coach Chad Morris said Monday during his weekly press conference.

“They’ve been targeted, we just haven’t gotten it to them, or we’ve had them out in routes and the read progression hasn’t presented it to them,” Morris said. “We ran a lot of 12 personnel last week and had several opportunities to try to get the ball and drive a ball on a tight end and we just haven’t been able to get it done.”

Morris pointed to a play during true freshman Connor Noland’s stint at quarterback as an example. Gunter ran a seam route, but they couldn’t connect.