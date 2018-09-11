FAYETTEVILLE – One of the most surprising players on defense has been fifth-year senior Armon Watts, who has exploded onto the scene in Arkansas’ first two games this season.

Playing in only 17 games over the last three years, he made seven tackles and had one quarterback hurry. Watts has already matched that tackle total, throwing in 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a quarterback hurry for good measure.

His teammates have taken note of those numbers. Linebacker De’Jon Harris said he has been getting off the ball really well and thinks his play could be due to the continuity with defensive line coach John Scott Jr.

“The last two offseasons, Armon had a huge offseason, but he kind of took a couple steps back getting into the season,” Harris said. “He’s finally getting his chance in Coach (John) Chavis’ scheme (and) I think he took a real big step with that.”

Here are a few other tidbits from player interviews following Tuesday’s practice…