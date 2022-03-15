Observations from Arkansas' 2nd spring practice of 2022

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas was back in Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Tuesday for its second practice of spring ball.

The Razorbacks were on the field for about two hours and media was allowed to watch the full practice. Here are HawgBeat’s observations from the day…

~Some quick general observations: The defense appeared to have a better day than the offense. The Razorbacks were very physical, despite being in helmets and “spiders” — light padding underneath their uniforms. Several one-on-one battles between receivers and defensive backs were as physical as they would be in full pads. The defense seemed to bring a lot more pressure than in the past, despite being in a 3-2-6.

~Backup quarterback Malik Hornsby missed practice because he has the flu. That meant Lucas Coley took the second-team reps and walk-on transfer Cade Fortin took the third-team reps.