Observations from Arkansas' fall camp practice No. 16 - Aug. 24, 2021

 Observations from Arkansas Razorbacks' fall camp practice No. 16 - Aug. 24, 2021
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-24 18:19:03 -0500') }} football

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas was back out in the heat Tuesday afternoon for its penultimate practice before beginning Rice prep.

With temperatures once again in the 90s and a heat index approaching 100, the Razorbacks were in full pads and split time between the indoor practice field and outdoor grass field.

The UA opened a 20-minute segment of practice to the media and HawgBeat was in attendance. Here are a few quick takeaways…

~There were 11 players in green non-contact jerseys Monday and all but one of them were still in them today: running backs Trelon Smith and TJ Hammonds, defensive backs Jalen Catalon, Zach Zimos, Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan and walk-on Kevin Compton, linebacker JT Towers, wide receiver De’Vion Warren and offensive lineman Ty Clary.

