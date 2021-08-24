Observations from Arkansas' fall camp practice No. 16 - Aug. 24, 2021
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas was back out in the heat Tuesday afternoon for its penultimate practice before beginning Rice prep.
With temperatures once again in the 90s and a heat index approaching 100, the Razorbacks were in full pads and split time between the indoor practice field and outdoor grass field.
The UA opened a 20-minute segment of practice to the media and HawgBeat was in attendance. Here are a few quick takeaways…
~There were 11 players in green non-contact jerseys Monday and all but one of them were still in them today: running backs Trelon Smith and TJ Hammonds, defensive backs Jalen Catalon, Zach Zimos, Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan and walk-on Kevin Compton, linebacker JT Towers, wide receiver De’Vion Warren and offensive lineman Ty Clary.
