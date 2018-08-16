FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas is 16 days away from its season opener Sept. 1 against Eastern Illinois.

In the meantime, the Razorbacks have many questions to be answered during fall camp. The media was allowed to watch the first 20 minutes of practice Thursday. Here are a few observations during that time:

~The biggest story to come out of the open portion of practice was unfortunately bad news for Arkansas, as T.J. Hammonds suffered an apparent left leg injury. The running back fumbled the ball on a run and got hurt during the ensuing pile to recover it. He didn’t put any weight on it and screamed in pain/frustration as trainers helped him off the field. As the media left the practice field, Hammonds was seen with ice on his left ankle.