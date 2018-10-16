FAYETTEVILLE -- It wasn't raining like last week, so Arkansas was able to practice outside on the practice fields in preparation for its game against Tulsa this weekend.

Kickoff for Saturday's homecoming game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium is at 11 a.m. and it will be televised on the SEC Network. Before then, though, the Razorbacks have a few days to get ready for the Golden Hurricane.

The first four periods of Tuesday's practice were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time...