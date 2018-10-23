FAYETTEVILLE -- For the first time since the beginning of the season, Arkansas hit the practice fields coming off of victory.

The Razorbacks are a few days removed from a 23-0 homecoming win over Tulsa and are trying to put together consecutive wins for the first time under first-year head coach Chad Morris. Kickoff of Saturday's game against Vanderbilt is at 11 a.m. and it will be televised on the SEC Network.

Before then, though, they have a few days to get ready for the Commodores. The first four periods of Tuesday's practice were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time...